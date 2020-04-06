Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,822,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,726 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Synacor were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synacor by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 139,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 58,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYNC. ValuEngine raised shares of Synacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synacor in a report on Monday, March 9th.

SYNC stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Synacor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.59.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Synacor had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $26.81 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Marwan Fawaz bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Insiders purchased a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,900 in the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synacor

Synacor, Inc operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation.

