SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 786.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,291 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in SYSCO by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SYSCO by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its position in SYSCO by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in SYSCO by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in SYSCO by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 42,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Argus cut shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.58.

NYSE:SYY traded up $4.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,290,989. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average is $75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

