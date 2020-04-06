TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.10% from the stock’s current price.

AMTD has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup raised TD Ameritrade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Shares of AMTD stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976,285. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TD Ameritrade has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $54.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.13.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,276,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,100,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter valued at $148,482,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,864,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,766,000 after buying an additional 2,289,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

