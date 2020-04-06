TD Securities Trims Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Target Price to C$15.50

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RUS. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of RUS stock opened at C$12.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.47, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$10.97 and a 1-year high of C$24.61. The company has a market cap of $800.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.80.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$837.40 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Russel Metals will post 2.1700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.96%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 123.58%.

In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$179,454.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,358,115.29. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Wallace Macdermid sold 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.86, for a total transaction of C$29,860.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$90,653.42. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $450,394.

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

