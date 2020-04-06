TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) versus Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Financial Contrast

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) and Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TELA Bio and Iradimed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELA Bio 0 0 5 0 3.00 Iradimed 0 0 0 0 N/A

TELA Bio currently has a consensus price target of $19.60, suggesting a potential upside of 145.00%. Given TELA Bio’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TELA Bio is more favorable than Iradimed.

Profitability

This table compares TELA Bio and Iradimed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELA Bio N/A N/A N/A Iradimed 25.01% 18.22% 15.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.0% of TELA Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Iradimed shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.8% of Iradimed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TELA Bio and Iradimed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELA Bio $15.45 million 5.91 -$22.42 million ($17.10) -0.47 Iradimed $38.52 million 5.78 $9.63 million $0.78 23.95

Iradimed has higher revenue and earnings than TELA Bio. TELA Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iradimed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Iradimed beats TELA Bio on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix or OviTex products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix or OviTex PRS products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system. The company also offers IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical support representatives, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

