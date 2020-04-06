Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.10-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $785-785 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $796.87 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $393.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $362.00.

Shares of TDY opened at $288.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $321.49 and a 200 day moving average of $338.54. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $195.34 and a 52-week high of $398.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

