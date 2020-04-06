TenX Hits One Day Volume of $2.75 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One TenX token can now be purchased for about $0.0322 or 0.00000451 BTC on exchanges including BitBay, COSS, Bittrex and Kucoin. During the last week, TenX has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. TenX has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.88 or 0.02591472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00201360 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00051108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00034122 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About TenX

TenX was first traded on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,613,667 tokens. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX.

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Neraex, Coinrail, Bithumb, Cobinhood, Kucoin, OKEx, Bit-Z, BitBay, BigONE, IDEX, Kyber Network, Gate.io, LATOKEN, Vebitcoin, COSS, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Liqui and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

