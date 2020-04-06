Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Shares of TXRH traded up $4.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.03. 63,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,430. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.87. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $72.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $725.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.68 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.6% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at $1,757,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 575,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,431,000 after acquiring an additional 120,505 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

