Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Raymond James

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a sell rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.71.

Shares of TXRH stock traded up $4.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,430. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average of $54.87. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $72.49.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $725.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.68 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.33%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 37,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.6% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,046,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at about $1,757,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

