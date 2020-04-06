THETA (THETA) Market Capitalization Tops $72.81 Million

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, THETA has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. One THETA token can now be purchased for $0.0836 or 0.00001172 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, DDEX, Gate.io and OKEx. THETA has a market capitalization of $72.81 million and $2.81 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00054286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.82 or 0.04693621 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00067195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00037092 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014011 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010007 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003335 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA (THETA) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken.

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bithumb, Huobi, Upbit, Gate.io, WazirX, Hotbit, Coinbit, Fatbtc, Binance, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

