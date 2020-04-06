Tigress Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tigress Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $184.42.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $7.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.22. The stock had a trading volume of 22,046,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,431,392. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $116.13 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,216.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after buying an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after buying an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $640,333,000. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

