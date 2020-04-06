Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Equinix comprises about 6.3% of Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $24,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in Equinix by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Equinix by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 296,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,002,000 after buying an additional 34,287 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 497,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,249,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.17, for a total value of $128,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.52, for a total value of $169,987.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,931.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,842 shares of company stock worth $20,149,678 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $18.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $642.71. 259,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,622. The company has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 107.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $602.58 and a 200 day moving average of $579.55. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $440.72 and a 52-week high of $657.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. ValuEngine raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.26.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

