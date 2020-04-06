Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. Has $20.14 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,320 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises approximately 5.2% of Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $20,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $10.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.21. The stock had a trading volume of 26,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $175.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.31 and a 200 day moving average of $156.96.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $408.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.70.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total value of $2,813,362.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,986,642.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $644,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,797 shares in the company, valued at $23,179,692.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,255 shares of company stock worth $6,624,724 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

