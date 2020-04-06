Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 42.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,022,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,977 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes accounts for about 5.4% of Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $20,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 472.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:INVH traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.21. The company had a trading volume of 305,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,652,930. Invitation Homes Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $444.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.54 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,787.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 190,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,671.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

