Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,613 shares during the period. Sun Communities accounts for about 4.8% of Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Sun Communities worth $18,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at about $1,060,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,284,000 after acquiring an additional 251,444 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,256,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,651,000 after acquiring an additional 600,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Sun Communities from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

NYSE:SUI traded up $14.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.93. The company had a trading volume of 30,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,117. Sun Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.34 and a fifty-two week high of $173.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $292,791.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $436,384.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.