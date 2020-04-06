Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) versus Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Head to Head Review

Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tiziana Life Sciences and Eyegate Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A Eyegate Pharmaceuticals N/A -93.54% -67.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tiziana Life Sciences and Eyegate Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences N/A N/A -$7.99 million N/A N/A Eyegate Pharmaceuticals $2.69 million 8.81 -$7.10 million ($2.23) -2.30

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Tiziana Life Sciences.

Volatility and Risk

Tiziana Life Sciences has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tiziana Life Sciences and Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiziana Life Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eyegate Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tiziana Life Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 866.18%. Given Tiziana Life Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tiziana Life Sciences is more favorable than Eyegate Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.9% of Tiziana Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 47.5% of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals beats Tiziana Life Sciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Milciclib (TZLS-201) that is in phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy; and Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 antibody, which completed phase IIa clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lupus. It also develops TZLS-501, a human anti IL-6R monoclonal antibody that is in pre-clinical development. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Tiziana Life Sciences Plc is a subsidiary of Planwise Group Limited.

About Eyegate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system. The company's CMHA-S based product, the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial wounds/defects and epitheliopathies, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. It is also developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and anterior uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea, such as the iris and ciliary body, as well as Eyegate II drug delivery system. The company has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

