TOP Trading Up 13.8% Over Last 7 Days (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. TOP has a market cap of $5.18 million and approximately $171,079.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TOP has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. One TOP token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.07 or 0.02574276 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00201178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00049549 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00033971 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,771,066,339 tokens. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org.

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

