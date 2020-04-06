Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TXG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Torex Gold Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

TXG opened at C$13.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.97. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.79 and a 52-week high of C$22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 15.71.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$250.78 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Michael Darren Murphy purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,351.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at C$91,543.62.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

