Trane (NYSE:TT) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TT. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Trane in a research note on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Trane in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Trane in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Trane from $134.00 to $99.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Shares of Trane stock opened at $80.03 on Thursday. Trane has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $146.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Trane had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Trane’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Trane in the first quarter worth about $347,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Trane in the first quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Trane in the first quarter worth about $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

