Transcodium (TNS) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Transcodium token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Bancor Network and TOPBTC. In the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $80,285.79 and approximately $105,660.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.66 or 0.02552509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00200575 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00048760 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00033514 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium’s total supply is 88,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,264,631 tokens. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Transcodium

Transcodium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, TOPBTC, Livecoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

