Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.18.

Several brokerages recently commented on RIG. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus lowered shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:RIG traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.15. 241,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,641,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $686.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.61. Transocean has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $9.79.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.29 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 40.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chad C. Deaton bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $105,350.00. Also, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,308.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIG. State Street Corp increased its stake in Transocean by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,742,267 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $65,898,000 after purchasing an additional 644,038 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 169.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 410,768 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 258,506 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Transocean by 26.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 398,185 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 82,981 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 19.6% during the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 1,014,105 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 166,405 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Transocean by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 982,678 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

