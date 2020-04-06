Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

NYSE:TGS opened at $4.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $216.65 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Research analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,634 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

