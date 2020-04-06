Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $106.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.25% from the stock’s current price.

TRV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.31.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV stock traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.83. 611,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,609. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $155.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.93.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Travelers Companies by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after purchasing an additional 37,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in Travelers Companies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.