Tripio (TRIO) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.18 Million

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Tripio has a market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tripio has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Tripio token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, DDEX and HADAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.88 or 0.02591472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00201360 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00051108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00034122 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official website for Tripio is trip.io. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio.

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

