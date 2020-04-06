Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $55.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.65.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.56. 429,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,431,358. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,698,203,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,606,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

