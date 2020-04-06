Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target lowered by Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from to in a research report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a positive rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.55.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $2.38 on Friday, hitting $25.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,196,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,839,588. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average of $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $5,494,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $771,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,599,729 shares in the company, valued at $177,503,542.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,130,000 shares of company stock worth $71,602,400 over the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

