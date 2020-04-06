UBS Group Analysts Give Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) a €85.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BEI. Morgan Stanley set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beiersdorf currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €99.89 ($116.15).

Shares of ETR BEI opened at €90.80 ($105.58) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €96.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is €103.25. Beiersdorf has a 12 month low of €77.62 ($90.26) and a 12 month high of €117.25 ($136.34).

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

