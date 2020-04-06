UBS Group Trims Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Target Price to $45.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.21.

NYSE BK traded up $1.08 on Monday, reaching $34.83. The stock had a trading volume of 427,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,433,216. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BK. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

