UDR, Inc. (UDR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on April 30th

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

UDR has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. UDR has a dividend payout ratio of 847.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect UDR to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.0%.

UDR stock opened at $31.62 on Monday. UDR has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.49 million. UDR had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UDR will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UDR news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,118,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,113.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UDR. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

