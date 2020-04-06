UGAS (UGAS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.30 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, UGAS has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. One UGAS token can currently be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Global, Bgogo and Huobi Korea. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and $4.30 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00054413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $335.85 or 0.04707706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00066875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00037318 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013964 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009952 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003345 BTC.

UGAS Token Profile

UGAS is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io.

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Bgogo. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

