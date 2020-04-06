Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Ultrapar Participacoes alerts:

UGP has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Santander raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.20 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.20 to $4.60 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultrapar Participacoes has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.58.

NYSE UGP traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.39. 82,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92. Ultrapar Participacoes has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $6.68.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. Research analysts expect that Ultrapar Participacoes will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0546 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Ultrapar Participacoes’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. Ultrapar Participacoes’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 6,036.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 52,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 51,789 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 79,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 15,745 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,071,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 47,391 shares in the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ultrapar Participacoes

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.