United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

UBSI has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of United Bankshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.83.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.27. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $40.70.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $178.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $720,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 40.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 152,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 44,206 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 134.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

