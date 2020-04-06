United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut United Continental from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Standpoint Research upgraded United Continental from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Continental from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered United Continental from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.97. The stock had a trading volume of 17,652,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,515,338. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.03. United Continental has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Continental will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Continental by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of United Continental by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of United Continental by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of United Continental by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of United Continental by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

