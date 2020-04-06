United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Piper Sandler

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.85% from the company’s previous close.

UFCS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. United Fire Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

UFCS traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.97. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $53.68.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.11). United Fire Group had a net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $289.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $38,794.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,749.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in United Fire Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.