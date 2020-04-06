Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UNTY. TheStreet lowered shares of Unity Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

UNTY traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Unity Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 256,959 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,346,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

