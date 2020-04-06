Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Universal Forest Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Universal Forest Products from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Forest Products has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.60.

Get Universal Forest Products alerts:

UFPI traded up $3.18 on Thursday, hitting $36.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,109. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.95. Universal Forest Products has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.73.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $998.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is currently 8.59%.

In other Universal Forest Products news, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $427,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at $542,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Wooldridge purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,860.00. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.