Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UHS. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,017,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $448,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,521,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,310,165 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $331,417,000 after purchasing an additional 859,321 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,077,000 after purchasing an additional 391,921 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 351,530 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,431,000 after purchasing an additional 237,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.42.

Shares of UHS stock traded up $7.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.32. The company had a trading volume of 13,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,506. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $157.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.46 and its 200 day moving average is $135.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.18. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.01%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

