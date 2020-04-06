Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on UHS. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.42.

UHS stock opened at $85.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $157.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.71.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.18. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 481.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,173,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 447.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

