Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) vs. Arch Capital Group (NYSE:ACGL) Critical Survey

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) and Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Universal Insurance and Arch Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Insurance $939.35 million 0.57 $46.51 million $1.18 13.97 Arch Capital Group $6.93 billion 1.45 $1.64 billion $2.82 8.73

Arch Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Insurance. Arch Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Universal Insurance and Arch Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Insurance 1 0 0 0 1.00 Arch Capital Group 0 3 6 0 2.67

Universal Insurance currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.83%. Arch Capital Group has a consensus target price of $43.26, indicating a potential upside of 75.79%. Given Arch Capital Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arch Capital Group is more favorable than Universal Insurance.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Insurance and Arch Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Insurance 4.95% 12.21% 3.62% Arch Capital Group 23.47% 10.92% 3.36%

Risk and Volatility

Universal Insurance has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arch Capital Group has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.6% of Universal Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Arch Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Universal Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Arch Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arch Capital Group beats Universal Insurance on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages. In addition, the company offers policy and claims administration, and reinsurance intermediary services, as well as operates Universal Direct, a direct-to-consumer online platform, which enables homeowners to directly purchase, pay for, and bind homeowners' policies. It provides its products through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; employers' liability insurance coverages; and contract and commercial surety coverages. This segment markets its products through a group of licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers. Its Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for third party liability and workers' compensation exposures; marine and aviation reinsurance; surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture, trade credit, and political risk products; reinsurance protection for catastrophic losses and commercial property risks; life reinsurance; casualty clash; and risk management solutions. This segment markets its reinsurance products through brokers, and directly to ceding companies. The company's Mortgage segment offers private mortgage insurance covering one-to-four family residential mortgages; mortgage insurance to cover previously originated residential loans; quota share reinsurance; and risk-sharing products. This segment sells its products through direct basis and through brokers to mortgage originators. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

