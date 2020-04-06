Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.75.

UPLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

UPLD stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,982. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $54.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.70.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $66.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Upland Software by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,464,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Upland Software by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Upland Software by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

