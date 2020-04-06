Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Upwork from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Upwork from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from to in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Shares of UPWK stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.85. 22,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,855. The firm has a market cap of $615.22 million, a PE ratio of -41.86 and a beta of 1.20. Upwork has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.43 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. Analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory C. Gretsch purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $1,206,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Layton purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $998,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 375,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,750 and have sold 103,680 shares valued at $828,050. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Upwork by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,208,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,237,000 after purchasing an additional 854,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Upwork by 12.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 124,675 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth $1,220,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Upwork by 408.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 14,444 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork in the third quarter worth $633,000. 56.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

