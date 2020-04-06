Uquid Coin Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00005504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, OOOBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00054286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.82 or 0.04693621 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00067195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00037092 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014011 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010007 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, IDAX, CoinExchange, Exrates, IDEX, OOOBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

