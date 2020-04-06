Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Urban Outfitters from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an average rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.53.

NASDAQ URBN traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,904. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.19. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $34.24.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $4,099,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,161 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 60,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,455 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

