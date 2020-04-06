Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UROV. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Urovant Sciences from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urovant Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Urovant Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Urovant Sciences stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.51. The stock had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,629. Urovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $290.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.92.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.41). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urovant Sciences will post -4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 103,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,406,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,331,000 after purchasing an additional 160,384 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urovant Sciences by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,194,000 after buying an additional 378,135 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $2,757,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

