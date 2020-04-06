Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of UBA opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $484.71 million, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $24.88.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.98 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,447,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,960,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,349,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,509,000 after acquiring an additional 97,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,766,000 after acquiring an additional 65,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.23% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

