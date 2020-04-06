US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

USFD has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra cut US Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut US Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of USFD opened at $15.77 on Thursday. US Foods has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tobam purchased a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 3,263.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

