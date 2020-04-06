USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on USAK. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of USA Truck in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens lowered their target price on USA Truck from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of USAK stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $3.20. 975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,066. USA Truck has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.43). USA Truck had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $124.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.90 million. Research analysts predict that USA Truck will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Creager bought 8,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $51,191.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,608.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 16,763 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 415,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 54,213 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the 4th quarter worth about $919,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 77,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 41,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

