ValuEngine Downgrades Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a sell rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $783.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.33. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $52.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 60.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director F Robert Salerno acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $275,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,717 shares in the company, valued at $615,761.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $1,063,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAR. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.