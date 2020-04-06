ValuEngine Downgrades Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporacion America Airports from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:CAAP opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.50. Corporacion America Airports has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 820.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 22,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

About Corporacion America Airports

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

