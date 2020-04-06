ValuEngine Downgrades CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.72. CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $7.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34.

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR Company Profile

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

